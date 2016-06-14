Xbox Design Lab in pictures: Some of the crazy Xbox One controllers you can create

During its E3 2016 media briefing, Microsoft announced that it will soon be offering customisable Xbox One controllers to its fan base.

Xbox One owners will be able to order a unique controller, designed by themselves and coloured in millions of combinations. They can also have their gamertag, name or another short message etched onto the controller to make it truly one-of-a-kind.

We caught up with the system and a few pre-made controllers during the Xbox Showcase event on the evening before E3's doors open and we have to say, even the most garish models look good.

You can see some for yourself by flicking through the gallery above.

It reminds us of services offered by both Adidas and Nike. The sportswear firms have, in the past at least, offered completely customisable versions of their trainers. You could select different colours for many of the elements on the respective shoes, and they would be delivered to your home soon after.

READ: E3 2016: All the launches, games and consoles at the show

This is how the Xbox Design Lab will work too. You choose the colours you want for each of the controller's features; from buttons to rear plate and thumbsticks. There are multiple options for each, and you select them using an online tool which shows the final style you've created.

Microsoft claims that there are more than eight million combinations, but you can also have text laser engraved onto the front to make it further stand out.

You can start designing your controller now, through the dedicated webpage at xboxdesignlab.xbox.com, but shipping won't start until October. It also only seems to be in the US and Canada at present, but we'll update when we find out more.

Self-designed controllers cost $80 (£56) apiece, with laser engraving charged at $10 extra.