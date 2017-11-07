Xbox One X: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

The Xbox One X is now available and, in Microsoft's own words, is the "most powerful console yet".

It is capable of full 4K HDR gaming at 60 frames per second, with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player to boot.

You can read our in-depth full review of the Xbox One X to get an idea of what we think about its talents, but here is everything you need to know in an easy to read breakdown.

Microsoft's mid-generation successor to the Xbox One is technically more powerful than Sony's 4K-capable PS4 Pro, which is some feat.

The Xbox One X runs on what is called the Scorpio Engine, which uses a custom SoC (system on chip) with an enhanced version of the Jaguar core CPU adopted by the Xbox One S. Almost every other aspect is beefed up too:

Processor: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

Graphics: 6TF with 40 customised compute units at 1,172MHz

Cooling: Liquid cooled vapor chamber

RAM: 12GB DDR5

Memory bandwidth: 326GB/s

Hard drive: 1TB 2.5-inch drive

Optical drive: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player

Connections: HDMI 2.0b out, HDMI 1.4b in, S/PDIF, 3 x USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet internet, dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac)

That's powerful enough to run games at true 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at up to 60fps. It also supports the HDR10 wider colour and contrast standard.

The inclusion of a 4K Blu-ray drive is interesting because Sony decided against a 4K Blu-ray deck for its PS4 Pro. The Xbox One S has a 4K disc spinner, too.

And all that in the smallest Xbox console ever. Yep, at 300 x 240 x 60mm, the One X is smaller and better looking than any Xbox before it. It weighs 3.81kg.

Microsoft has been clear from the first mention of the then-called Project Scorpio that it is part of the Xbox family not a replacement. Games that run on Xbox One or Xbox One S will also run on Xbox One X, but potentially with better graphics, higher frame rates and/or resolutions. It's a similar story to the way the PS4 Pro plays PS4 games but often with enhancements and sometimes in 4K.

The message pushed by Xbox boss Phil Spencer is that "no one gets left behind", so as One X pushes things forwards, Team Xbox is keen to ensure that the humble Xbox One gamer doesn't feel they have to go out an buy a new console to keep up. Equally, those who do have an One X will still be using the same services as they do now and be part of the same Xbox Live community.

All Xbox One accessories also work on Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X is all powerful, capable of running true 4K gaming at up to 60fps, which you won't get from the Xbox One S.

When the console was first announced, there was also a fair amount of talk of VR - which the One X is more than powerful enough to handle. Bethesda has already shown off plans for Fallout 4 in VR - which we've had a chance to demo - so another aim of the Xbox One X will be to deliver high-fidelity VR gaming. Eventually anyway.

At present it has no virtual reality support.

The Xbox One X is now available worldwide.

It costs $499 for the US and £449 for the UK, without a game. That makes it somewhat pricier than its nearest rival, the PS4 Pro - but it does sport more powerful components within.

The company did put an Xbox One X: Project Scorpio Edition up for pre-order in August, but it soon sold out. You might be able to find one on reseller sites, such as ebay, but expect to pay an even heavier premium. To be honest, the standard Xbox One X works exactly the same.