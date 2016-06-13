  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Xbox game news

Xbox Project Scorpio is the most powerful games console ever, coming Christmas 2017

Not content with unveiling the Xbox One S, a slimmer, better Xbox One, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced Project Scorpio during the Microsoft E3 media briefing. It's the next games machine from Xbox and will be "the most powrerful console ever".

Although we're light on specs at present, the 6 teraflop GPU will be the best in a console to date when it arrives in the Holiday season of 2017.

It's unlikely that it will keep the name Project Scorpio on its release, but considering there were few leaks about it prior to the event, that'll no doubt be well bandied around for a while.

The console will have 4K HDR gaming on launch, but all games will work across all Xbox One machines, from the original and the Xbox One S to Scorpio.

In addition, it is geared for virtual reality, with Xbox claiming that it will be capable of high resolution VR - a slight dig at PlayStation and the PS VR.

Pricing, etc, is naturally yet to be revealed, but with the Xbox One S starting at $299, we suspect it'll come in a lot higher.

Still, it's very exciting stuff.

We're at E3 all this week and if we can find out more about the new machine we'll bring it to you. And there we were impressed by the Xbox One S.

