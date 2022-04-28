Xbox is to host a livestream featuring gameplay of some of its forthcoming titles. Here's how to watch it live.

Xbox Developer_Direct games showcase: How to watch and what to expect

Although Tha Game Awards was a busy affair at the end of last year, there was one company conspicuous by its absence. Very little noise came from Xbox.

Many believed this was because it planned to hold its own online event instead, to update us on its big 2023 releases. And so that has turned out to be the case.

A Developer_Direct presentation will be streamed online on 25 January, which will give us extended gameplay showcases on several major in-house titles, including Forza Motorsport and Redfall.

Here's how to watch it live and what to expect.

When is Xbox's Developer_Direct showcase event?

Developer_Direct is an online-only event that will take place on Wednesday 25 January 2023. It starts at 12pm PST. Here are the times for your location:

US West Coast: 12:00 PST

US East Coast: 15:00 EST

UK: 20:00 GMT

Central Europe: 21:00 CET

Japan: 05:00 JST (26 Jan)

How to watch Developer_Direct

We hope to host the Xbox Developer_Direct stream right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

It will also be available on the following channels:

What to expect

Microsoft has revealed that it will showcase new, forthcoming games and content for existing titles from the likes of Arkane, Mojang, Turn 10 and ZeniMax Online. This includes creator chats and "extended gameplay showcases" of The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

There will not be a deep dive on Bethesda's Starfield during theis presentation as that will get its own event at a later date: "To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works.," it says in a blog posting.

Games to be featured will be coming to multiple formats: Xbox consoles, PC and Game Pass.

We don't know yet how long the livestream will run for, but expect it to be a lengthy show considering how much content is planned.