Forza 7 to ditch Ford for the Lamborghini Centenario as top dog

As part of the Geneva Motor Show shenanigans in Switzerland, Lamborghini and Microsoft have announced a partnership for the next Forza game.

The Lamborghini Centenario, which debuted at the show, is likely to be the cover star, rather than the 2017 Ford GT - the lead vehicle for Forza Motorsport 6. The Centenario is also going to be "first in Forza", so will not appear in any other driving game beforehand.

Xbox and Microsoft is yet to reveal what the new Forza game will be, whether it will be Forza Motorsport 7, Forza Horizon 3 or an all-new Forza title, but has confirmed that it will be formerly announced during its Xbox Media Briefing in Los Angeles the day before E3 - on Monday, 13 March.

The Lamborghini deal also includes content for Forza 6. From today, all players can compete in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. That includes time trial events and ranked multiplayer leagues using the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Super Trofeo.

Those who perform well on the leaderboard and in the division will receive an exclusive 2015 Huracán Super Trofeo and be invited to participate in the second season.

The Lamborghini Centenario unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show has 770 horsepower, goes 0-60mph (0-100km/h) in 2.8 seconds, and 0-180mph (0-300km/h) in 23.5 seconds. It has a top speed of over 217mph (350km/h).