Pre-order Quantum Break on Xbox One, get Windows 10 PC version for free

Quantum Break, the Xbox One game that has been talked about for a couple of years, has finally been given a release date: 5 April. What's more, it's not just coming to Microsoft's console but will also be available for Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft has also announced that everyone who pre-orders the Xbox One digital edition of Quantum Break will also get the Windows 10 version for free. Crikey!

"Xbox wants to empower gamers to play the games they want on the devices they want," said the company.

The Windows 10 version will be available to qualifying purchasers via a Windows Store redemption code.

Incentives for Xbox One owners don't even stop there. All purchases of Quantum Break for the console will get a digital Xbox 360 copy of developer Remedy's former hit Alan Wake, playable on the Xbox One through backwards compatibility. It will include the two DLC packs, The Signal and The Writer.

Those who pre-order will also get Alan Wake's American Nightmare.

Microsoft is also releasing a special Quantum Break Xbox One bundle on 5 April, which features a white console and matching controller, the game and Alan Wake. It will cost around £320 and will be exclusive to Game stores in the UK. A black edition will also be available.

A new live-action trailer for the game has also been released and Pocket-lint will be at the Xbox Spring Showcase in San Francisco at the end of this month to bring you our own thoughts on how Quantum Break is shaping up so far.