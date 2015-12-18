  Plex streaming now free on Xbox One and PS4

Media streaming service Plex has announced that gamers using consoles to stream movies, music and TV can now do so for free.

Until now anyone using Plex on Xbox or PlayStation had to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee. This was either $5 per month or $40 for the year.

Now Plex users will be able to stream media for free on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360 and PS3. By downloading the Plex app on a computer or NAS drive users will be able to access varying forms of media to play via their console on the connected screen.

Other premium features will still be reserved for paying members. Premium music libraries, mobile synching and preview releases of the console apps will all be reserved for paying members.

Plex arrived on Apple TV last month and also works on myriad other devices like smart TVs, Chromecast, smartphones, tablets and streaming boxes.

Plex is able to intelligently encode video so that it can playback on any device it's installed on. That means the file type that is being played should not be an issue, so whatever you download, playback should be easy. Just in time for Christmas too.

