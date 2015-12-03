These are the limited edition Xbox One controllers you can buy right now

One of the crazes that has been raging since this generation of console gaming took off is that of special edition controllers. You could get the occasional customised controller for the PS3 and Xbox 360, even have it completely made into something quite unique by modders, but it seems that the Xbox One and PS4 have had more official, first-party, specially-created controllers in the two years of their life so far than we've had in entire generations before.

Microsoft has even taken the whole concept of the controller one step further, with a supercharged, super expensive professional version of its Xbox One gamepad in the guise of the Xbox One Elite Controller. It is quite simply the best first-party controller out there - as we wrote in our review - but might not be suitable for everyone, especially those on a tighter budget.

That's okay, because they needn't feel left out as there are plenty of other limited and special edition controllers available at more reasonable price points.

Pocket-lint got hold of the four that are being pushed for the 2015 Christmas market and took as many photographs of each as was reasonable. There are pics of the Halo 5: Guardians Wireless Controllers, one each for Master Chief and Spartan Locke, the Forza Motorsport 6 Wireless Controller that is designed around the colour scheme of the Ford GT, and the new Lunar White Wireless Controller.

They are each available for between £50 - £60.

READ: 31 best Xbox One games every gamer should own

We've also included some new, similar shots of the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller for good measure. You should flick through the gallery above to check them all out.

All bar the Elite Controller are the same in functionality and weight in the hand, although the Forza and white controllers have a slightly rubberised, mottled grip on the underside of the handles, while the Halo controllers are smooth like the standard, black version that comes with the console.

Which of them do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.