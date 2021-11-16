You can play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Here are all the games that work.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are both fully backward compatible with nigh-on every game that runs on Xbox One, and that means they can equally play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games too.

That's a huge incentive for gamers who choose Xbox. Not only do they get the very best Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games to play, they can dip from a big library of compatible titles stretching back to the start of the 2000s. Plus, many of them are available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

But what games can you play from former console generations and how does it work? We explain all there is to know about the Xbox backward compatibility system here.

How does Xbox backward compatibility work?

The Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are able to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through emulation software that makes your console think it's a last generation machine for the purposes of playing classic games.

When a supported game is started on the machine, the current or last-gen console opens the emulator and, in all regards, the game works as if it was running on an Xbox 360 or 2001 Xbox. The opening screen appears first then the game will load.

All other aspects and features that would normally be available on an Xbox 360 or Xbox are available on the Xbox One/Series X/S too, including the hub on the former (which can be opened through a simultaneous press of the menu and view buttons on the Xbox wireless controller). In addition, all new features of the more recent Xbox consoles work, including the ability to take screen grabs and record and share video of gameplay.

Xbox Series X/S owners get additional bonuses too, with the latest consoles able to play many (if not all) of the backward compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox games with Auto HDR enabled. This adds virtual high dynamic range contrast and colours to make the titles look better. Plus, many titles have FPS Boost enabled. This ups the frame rate the games play in, which provides a smoother experience.

Does Xbox backward compatibility it cost me anything?

Xbox offers backward compatibility for free.

If you own a supported game already, you do not have to pay anything to play it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. Obviously, it costs to purchase new Xbox 360 or Xbox games that work on the machine.

Many of the games with backward compatibility are also available as part of a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. For £10.99 a month, you get access to more than 400 games to download and play on your console, made up of a mix of classic Xbox 360 and Xbox games, plus many more Xbox One and Series X/S titles. You also get online gaming access through Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming, and even Game Pass for PC.

SQUIRREL_158169

Does it work with Xbox games I bought through Xbox store?

Xbox backward compatibility works with digital content as well as disc games. In fact, if you enter a supported disc into your Xbox One or Series X, the machine will download the game from the Xbox store first - although you will need the disc to be in the machine each time you play. This cannot work on an Xbox One S All-digital Edition or Xbox Series S, of course, as they do not feature disc drives.

If you own a digital copy of a supported game it appears in your games list ready for download. Check your My Games & Apps hub to see if any are listed among the games yet to be installed.

Can I buy Xbox 360 and Xbox games on my Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S?

Compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox games are listed for purchase on the Xbox game store. Prices vary, but start at around £5 / $5.

Can I carry on with my previous Xbox 360 game saves on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S?

If you originally set your Xbox 360 to save games to the cloud you will be able to download the save files to the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S and carry on. The cloud files are permanently associated with your gamertag so the Xbox should do this automatically.

If you only saved your in-game progress locally, to the hard drive, you will need to restart your Xbox 360 and save them to the cloud instead. If you no longer have your Xbox 360, sadly you won't be able to access the files.

Considering the first-gen Xbox didn't save games to the cloud in the same way, you can't carry on with old save games.

What games are available with Xbox backward compatibility?

There are 100s of Xbox 360 titles available as part of the backward compatibility scheme and a decent selection of original Xbox games.

Games like the original Guitar Hero and Rock Band series won't work as they require proprietary accessories that aren't compatible, nor do any that require with the original Kinect motion camera. Even if you have an Xbox One Kinect still, it is not compatible with previous Xbox 360 Kinect games.

Full Xbox backward compatibility list

Here's a full list of the original Xbox games that are available with backward compatibility for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S:

Advent Rising

Armed and Dangerous

Black

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

BloodRayne 2

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate

Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Destroy All Humans!

Disney's Chicken Little *

Full Spectrum Warrior

Fuzion Frenzy

Gladius

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Gunvalkyrie

Hunter: The Reckoning

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Jade Empire

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Ninja Gaiden Black

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Dead Revolver

Red Faction II

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Sid Meier's Pirates!

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

SSX 3

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars *

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict read more

And here's a full list of the Xbox 360 games that are available with backward compatibility for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: