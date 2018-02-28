How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
One of the big selling points for the Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X is that, as well as more than 1,000 dedicated games, you can also play an ever-increasing library of Xbox 360 titles. Great for those with a large collection of older games and those who missed out on some classics first time around.
Last year, Microsoft added original, classic first-gen Xbox games to its backward compatibility list too, much to our delight.
But do you have to do anything different to get backward compatible games to work? Exactly how do Xbox 360 and/or Xbox games play on an Xbox One? And can you buy Xbox backward compatible games on an Xbox One? We answer these questions and you can find the entire current list of supported games below.
How does Xbox One backward compatibility work?
The Xbox One is able to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through emulation software that makes the console think it's a last generation machine for the purposes of playing older games.
When a supported game is started on the machine, the Xbox One opens the emulator and, in all regards, the game works as if it was running on an Xbox 360 or Xbox console. The opening screen appears first then the game will load.
All other aspects and features that would normally be available on an Xbox 360 or Xbox are available on the Xbox One too, including the hub on the former (which can be opened through a simultaneous press of the menu and view buttons on the Xbox One controller). In addition, all new features of the Xbox One work, including the ability to take screen grabs and record and share video of gameplay.
Does Xbox One backward compatibility cost me anything?
Although Sony opted for a paid route to play PS3 games on a PS4, through the PlayStation Now cloud gaming platform, Microsoft offers its backward compatibility for free.
If you own a supported game already, you do not have to pay anything to play it on Xbox One.
Obviously, it costs to purchase new Xbox 360 or Xbox games that work on the machine.
Many of the games with backward compatibility are also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. For £7.99 a month, you get access to more than 100 games to download and play on your console, made up of a mix of classic Xbox 360 and Xbox games, plus Xbox One titles.
Does Xbox One backward compatibility work with Xbox games I bought through Xbox Live?
Xbox One backward compatibility works with digital content as well as disc games. In fact, if you enter a supported disc into your Xbox One, the machine will download the game from Xbox Live first - although you will need the disc to be in the machine each time you play.
If you own a digital copy of a supported game it appears in your games list ready for download. Check your My Games & Apps hub to see if any are listed among the games yet to be installed.
Can I buy Xbox 360 and Xbox games on my Xbox One?
Compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox games are listed for purchase on the Xbox One game store. If you are an Xbox Live Gold member, you also get free Xbox 360 games to download each month alongside Xbox One titles as part of the Games for Gold scheme.
That means you get two free Xbox One games and two free Xbox 360 games a month.
Prices for the Xbox 360 and Xbox games on the online store vary, but start at around £3.
Can I carry on with my previous Xbox 360 game saves on Xbox One?
If you originally set your Xbox 360 to save games to the cloud you will be able to download the save files to the Xbox One version and carry on. The cloud files are permanently associated with your gamertag so the Xbox One should do this automatically.
If you only saved your in-game progress locally, to the hard drive, you will need to restart your Xbox 360 and save them to the cloud instead. If you no longer have your Xbox 360, sadly you won't be able to access the files.
Considering the first-gen Xbox didn't save games to the cloud in the same way, you can't carry on with old save games.
What games are available with Xbox One backward compatibility?
There are 100s of Xbox 360 titles available as part of the backward compatibility scheme and 13 original Xbox games as things currently stand.
The company's plan is to eventually support every game it feasibly can bar a few that cannot be made compatible due to requiring additional accessories to run. These include games like the original Guitar Hero and Rock Band series, plus any that worked with the original Kinect. Even if you have the Xbox One Kinect, it will not be compatible with previous Xbox 360 Kinect games.
Here's a full list of the original Xbox games that are currently available with backward compatibility for Xbox One (as of 28 February 2018):
- Black
- BloodRayne 2
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Dead to Rights
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- King of Fighters Neowave
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Red Faction II
- Sid Meier's Pirates!
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
And here's a full list of the Xbox 360 games that are currently available with backward compatibility for Xbox One:
- 0 day Attack on Earth
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alaskan Adventures
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- Arkanoid Live!
- Army of Two
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin's Creed III
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat'n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- Bioshock 2
- Bioshock Infinite
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Brave: The Video Game
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
- Bully Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela's Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela's Survival: SoK
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars: Mater-National
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- CastleStorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Clannad
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Commanders: Attack
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Contra
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: Go
- Crackdown
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Defenders
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- De Blob 2
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadly Premonition
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- Dig Dug
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon's Lair
- Driver San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Dungeon Siege III
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- E4
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- EnclevermentExperiment
- Escape Dead Island
- F1 2014
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee it Up!
- Grand Theft Auto IV + Episodes from Liberty City
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Gyromancer
- Gyruss
- Half-Minute Hero -Super Mega Neo Climax-
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer is Dead
- KOF Sky Stage
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Indiana Jones 2
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Mafia 2
- Magic 2012
- Magic 2013
- Magic 2014 - Duels of the Planeswalkers
- Magic: The Gathering
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: BBB
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What's Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Mr Driller Online
- Ms Pac-Man
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack!!!
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- New Rally-X
- Nights into Dreams…
- Nin2-Jump
- Of Orcs and Men
- OFP: Red River
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Arena
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal 2
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzlegeddon
- Qix++
- Quantum Conundrum
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rage
- Raiden IV
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight
- Runner2
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: The Third
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: Toejam & Earl
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skydive
- Skullgirls
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic 4 Episode II
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- Split/Second
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steins; Gate Hiroin's Love of Love
- Steins; Gate Linear Restraint Fenogram
- Steins; Gate (original version)
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Cobra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold 'Em
- The Darkness II
- The Cave
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match
- The Maw
- The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Virtual-On
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Word Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yosumin! Live
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge
