How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more

One of the big selling points for the Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X is that, as well as more than 1,000 dedicated games, you can also play an ever-increasing library of Xbox 360 titles. Great for those with a large collection of older games and those who missed out on some classics first time around.

Last year, Microsoft added original, classic first-gen Xbox games to its backward compatibility list too, much to our delight.

But do you have to do anything different to get backward compatible games to work? Exactly how do Xbox 360 and/or Xbox games play on an Xbox One? And can you buy Xbox backward compatible games on an Xbox One? We answer these questions and you can find the entire current list of supported games below.

The Xbox One is able to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through emulation software that makes the console think it's a last generation machine for the purposes of playing older games.

When a supported game is started on the machine, the Xbox One opens the emulator and, in all regards, the game works as if it was running on an Xbox 360 or Xbox console. The opening screen appears first then the game will load.

All other aspects and features that would normally be available on an Xbox 360 or Xbox are available on the Xbox One too, including the hub on the former (which can be opened through a simultaneous press of the menu and view buttons on the Xbox One controller). In addition, all new features of the Xbox One work, including the ability to take screen grabs and record and share video of gameplay.

Although Sony opted for a paid route to play PS3 games on a PS4, through the PlayStation Now cloud gaming platform, Microsoft offers its backward compatibility for free.

If you own a supported game already, you do not have to pay anything to play it on Xbox One.

Obviously, it costs to purchase new Xbox 360 or Xbox games that work on the machine.

Many of the games with backward compatibility are also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. For £7.99 a month, you get access to more than 100 games to download and play on your console, made up of a mix of classic Xbox 360 and Xbox games, plus Xbox One titles.

Xbox One backward compatibility works with digital content as well as disc games. In fact, if you enter a supported disc into your Xbox One, the machine will download the game from Xbox Live first - although you will need the disc to be in the machine each time you play.

If you own a digital copy of a supported game it appears in your games list ready for download. Check your My Games & Apps hub to see if any are listed among the games yet to be installed.

Compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox games are listed for purchase on the Xbox One game store. If you are an Xbox Live Gold member, you also get free Xbox 360 games to download each month alongside Xbox One titles as part of the Games for Gold scheme.

That means you get two free Xbox One games and two free Xbox 360 games a month.

Prices for the Xbox 360 and Xbox games on the online store vary, but start at around £3.

If you originally set your Xbox 360 to save games to the cloud you will be able to download the save files to the Xbox One version and carry on. The cloud files are permanently associated with your gamertag so the Xbox One should do this automatically.

If you only saved your in-game progress locally, to the hard drive, you will need to restart your Xbox 360 and save them to the cloud instead. If you no longer have your Xbox 360, sadly you won't be able to access the files.

Considering the first-gen Xbox didn't save games to the cloud in the same way, you can't carry on with old save games.

There are 100s of Xbox 360 titles available as part of the backward compatibility scheme and 13 original Xbox games as things currently stand.

The company's plan is to eventually support every game it feasibly can bar a few that cannot be made compatible due to requiring additional accessories to run. These include games like the original Guitar Hero and Rock Band series, plus any that worked with the original Kinect. Even if you have the Xbox One Kinect, it will not be compatible with previous Xbox 360 Kinect games.

Here's a full list of the original Xbox games that are currently available with backward compatibility for Xbox One (as of 28 February 2018):

Black

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier's Pirates!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

And here's a full list of the Xbox 360 games that are currently available with backward compatibility for Xbox One: