You can buy Microsoft's Xbox One Elite controller starting next month

Microsoft's US online store has revealed when the Xbox One Elite controller will launch: 27 October.

The company has not technically confirmed this news, though its online store clearly spells out "release date" and further says you'll be able to pre-order by 2pm PST on 23 October in order to get it come launch day.



Microsoft first announced at E3 that it was coming out with a fresh Xbox gamepad. The most unique thing about the Elite controller is that it gives you customisatbility. In a teaser trailer, the company explained you'll be able to swap components, buttons, and even the d-pad on the device as you wish.

You can also remap buttons. The Elite controller is compatible the Xbox One and Windows 10. It is not to be confused with the new Xbox One controller that was recently announced. Apart from swappable components and remapping capabilities, there's another feature called hair-trigger lock.

This lock will allow gamers to adjust trigger and thumbstick sensitivity. The controller is expected to launch alongside an app you'll need in order to make different controller adjustments (all of which will be saved to the controller's firmware). The app should support up to 255 custom button setups.

In our hands-on review, we noted the controller has rubberised grips that feel very different to the standard controller. We also said the overall heft and weight of the accessory is reassuring, as it feels built to last.

But the Xbox One Elite Controller does not come cheap. Microsoft is yet to reveal the UK price for the controller, but it will cost $149.99 in the US - that's around £95 at the current exchange rate.

An Elite bundle that consists of both the controller and a Xbox One console with a 1TB solid state hard drive will also go on sale this autumn. It's slated to hit retail stores on 3 November for $499.