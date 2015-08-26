If you’re not on the Xbox One Preview program already, you might never be

Microsoft has admitted that it is slowing down its acceptance process to the Xbox One Preview program. And owners who are still yet to apply to test new user experience features might now struggle to get a place.

The Preview program has been running for almost as long as the console has been around and enables Microsoft to get user response on regularly added new features, some major, some not.

This way, by the time the monthly UI update is rolled out globally, it has already been optimised for stability.

Some of the major additions that have been tested by those on the program include Xbox 360 backwards compatibility. Those with access already can play a selection of Xbox 360 games that are supported so far. The main feature will make its way into the public arena in November, along with a new front-end powered by Windows 10.

The decision to slow down Preview program membership approval comes as Microsoft reveals the scheme has reached near capacity. It cannot handle many more new people.

However, there might be a brief glimmer of hope for those that have missed out. New opportunities may present themselves in the near future.

"Due to a tremendous response from our fans, the Xbox Preview program has reached a near capacity level. With that in mind, we are slowing the number of new people we are accepting to optimise for testing," Microsoft said in a forum posting.

"We are thankful for the amount of interest we’ve received to date and look forward to sharing more details on preview opportunities soon."