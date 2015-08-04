Microsoft made a full QWERTY chatpad for Xbox One, can pre-order it now

Microsoft has announced during Gamescom 2015 that you'll soon be able to buy a new keyboard peripheral from the company that attaches to your Xbox One controller and allows you to easily type while gaming.

It's called the Xbox One chatpad - and yes, it's just like the chatpad you previously used with your Xbox 360 console. It connects to the bottom of the controller and features a full QWERTY layout for Xbox One and Windows 10. Microsoft also said the Windows 10 user interface will start to roll out to Xbox One consoles during November.

The roll out is intended to bring the Xbox One in line with other Microsoft devices. Apart from all that, Microsoft's new chatpad reportedly features a set of programmable keys so that you can automate and quickly send common responses or insults) during a gameplay. It also has a backlit keypad, headset audio controls, and a 3.5mm jack.

The idea is that you'll not only be able to chat, but also search with the new Xbox One chatpad. Microsoft hasn't announced pricing or availability, though it did confirm the peripheral will ship 3 November and pre-orders start today.

Update: The new chatpad costs $34.99. You can pre-order it from here.

