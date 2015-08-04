Windows 10 coming to Xbox One in November

Although many PC owners are still waiting for their versions of the Windows 10 upgrade to arrive, attention is now being turned to the other devices that will eventually sport the universal operating system.

Lumia smartphones should get the phone-centric version in the next couple of months and it has been announced that the Xbox One will get its OS upgrade sooner than many expected.

The Xbox One powered by Windows 10 user interface will start to roll out during November to bring the console in line with other Microsoft devices. It will help the company introduce more cross-play games than ever revealed before, and the app store will benefit from a huge collection of compatible applications that will work on Xbox like they do on PC.

The announcement was made during Microsoft's Gamescom media briefing event in Cologne, where it also revealed that over 100 Xbox 360 games will become backwards compatible with the Xbox One from the launch of the Windows 10 powered platform.

It also said that Xbox Live Gold members will gain even more free games per month as every Xbox 360 game added to the Games for Gold line-up going forward would be backwards compatible and therefore downloadable for free by Xbox One owners.