Game Drive for Xbox could be the easiest gaming storage expansion yet

Seagate has cleverly waited for Gamescom 2015 to kick off before announcing its new Game Drive for Xbox.

Game Drive for Xbox is an external hard drive that should make expanding your console's storage capacity super-simple.

With plenty of games now available for download, and game size growing ever larger as quality increases, storage capacity is becoming an issue. Changing out your drive internally for larger capacity can be difficult. By using a simple external drive you can always add more space as well as swapping out drives for different storage purposes.

The drive works with Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles by simply plugging in via USB. Thanks to plug-and-play functionality it should power-up instantly meaning access to games, game saves, or media right away.

The Game Drive comes with a 2TB storage capacity. So even if you've got the latest 1TB Xbox One this will still manage to offer double the data capacity. And since there's no operating system like your console will have this can all be used for games.

The Seagate Game Drive is £96 in the UK and $100 in the US and is available now.

To learn in more detail how you can use external drives on your console check out our guide below.

