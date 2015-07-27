Windows 10 Xbox One streaming: What you can and can't do

You can now stream from your Xbox One straight to a Windows 10 PC as long as you are on the same network.

The technology, which is similar to the PlayStation 4's ability to stream games to devices such as the PS Vita, PS Vita TV and Sony Xperia phones and tablets, will mean that any Windows 10 PC or tablet can be turned into a gaming machine within seconds as long as you've got an Xbox One, of course.

Here are the facts and tricks to get the new feature on Windows 10 up and running.

You can use any Windows 10 device, and it doesn’t have to be that powerful either, as all you are doing is using its screen. All the PC or tablet needs is a H.264 encoder, which as it happens is virtually every machine that is capable of running Windows 10. Because all the processing is handled by the Xbox One, it means you can buy a cheap Windows 10 tablet and enjoy gaming from your bed.

To stream Xbox One games on your Windows 10 device you will need to be on the same Wi-Fi or wired network.

More one for the Preview users rather than final box copy users, but make sure you are running the latest version of the Xbox app on Windows 10.

You'll be able to mirror what's on the Xbox One console to your PC, that includes the menu interface.

Controlling the action is done with an Xbox controller plugged into your computer. The keyboard, trackpad, and no screen controls won't work. Think of this as a screen and nothing more. Microsoft has confirmed there will be wireless adapter later in the year, but for the moment you'll need to use a standard microUSB cable to connect the two.

You access the Xbox One on your Windows 10 PC via the new Xbox App

If you are worried about the streaming quality and your network not being able to cope, there are three quality settings you can choose to improve performance: low, medium, and high. Those quality settings reduce the level of graphics that are shown, although even the low setting isn't that bad.

You won't be able to stream movies or music from the Xbox One to your PC - licencing rights have put paid to that.

You can't stream the other way, i.e. from the Windows 10 PC to the Xbox One, but it's certainly something Microsoft is thinking about. It's told Pocket-lint that lots of people are requesting the feature.

Don't worry, when you're gaming you'll be able to turn off the microphone on your tablet or PC so other gamers don't hear your mutterings.

Windows 10 Xbox streaming only brings exactly that feature on the 29 July. Xbox 360 backwards compatibility and other features mentioned by Microsoft that are coming to the console, like a new interface, won't come until later in the year.

You don't need to be an Xbox Gold member for it to work, and there aren't any extra benefits when it comes to Windows 10 Xbox One streaming in being one.

With Game DVR, you'll be able to capture your best moves for any game that you’re playing quickly, easily and without leaving your game, simply by pressing the Windows and G keys. You can then use the Xbox app to edit and share your recorded clips with your friends. Your Game DVR clips can be saved to a folder on your PC, from which you can share your recorded clips to your social channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Games that require you to use the Kinect won't be able to use the Kinect when it comes to streaming.