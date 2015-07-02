All-electric Formula E racing gets its videogame debut in Forza 6

Formula E might still be in its infancy but it is gaining new fans with every race. Now it is to star in a videogame for the first time, with every competing car from the 2015 season appearing in the latest Forza Motorsport.

Forza 6 will feature more cars than any of the previous games in the series, we were told at E3 last month, and although the FIA's Formula E championship is probably not quite big enough to command its own standalone title yet - something like Codemaster's F1 2015 - it is refreshing to find out that we'll be able to race the all-electric cars.

The first Formula E championship went to Nelson Piquet Jnr in London on 28 June and you will be able to drive his NEXTEV TCR FE01 car in the Xbox One exclusive title.

The other Formula E cars available are the Amlin Aguri Spark SRT_01E, the ABT FE 01, the Trulli Spark SRT_01E, the Andretti Formula E Spark SRT_01E, the Venturi 1, the Mahindra M2Electro, the e.dams-Renault Spark SRT_01E, the Dragon Racing Spark SRT_01E, and the Virgin Racing V1R 01E.

Considering all teams effectively have to use the same car in Formula E the major differences between them will be in their liveries, although just getting the feel of electric racing vehicles rather than the traditional road and racing cars included in Forza Motorsport will be interesting in itself.

Forza Motorsport 6 will be available for Xbox One from 18 September.