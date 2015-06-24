This is the Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition console, up for pre-order

Just as the E3 2015 gaming convention comes to a close Microsoft has announced a last minute treat. It has unveiled a special Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition console package.

The console is being released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Forza. The result is a console that petrol heads will be revving their engines over.

This will be the first custom console from Xbox to come with a racing theme, says the company. The console itself will come with "iconic sports car styling and custom automotive sound effects".

The special edition console will pack a hefty 1TB hard drive. This new 1TB model is available for the standard console too, after being announced at E3. This is good timing as Sony also announced a 1TB PS4 from E3.

There will also be a matching wireless controller with rubberised diamond grips. Of course the bundle will also include a copy of Forza Motorosport 6.

The game itself offers a choice of over 450 cars, 26 famous locations and, Microsoft claims, over 70 hours of career mode gaming. Multiplayer can support up to a hefty 24 other players for what should be pretty intense racing.

The Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition Xbox One bundle will be available from September, when the game launches. Pre-orders are being taken now at Microsoft Stores and "select retailers".

