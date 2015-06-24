  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

This is the Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition console, up for pre-order

|
1/9 Microsoft
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

Just as the E3 2015 gaming convention comes to a close Microsoft has announced a last minute treat. It has unveiled a special Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition console package.

The console is being released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Forza. The result is a console that petrol heads will be revving their engines over.

This will be the first custom console from Xbox to come with a racing theme, says the company. The console itself will come with "iconic sports car styling and custom automotive sound effects".

The special edition console will pack a hefty 1TB hard drive. This new 1TB model is available for the standard console too, after being announced at E3. This is good timing as Sony also announced a 1TB PS4 from E3.

There will also be a matching wireless controller with rubberised diamond grips. Of course the bundle will also include a copy of Forza Motorosport 6.

The game itself offers a choice of over 450 cars, 26 famous locations and, Microsoft claims, over 70 hours of career mode gaming. Multiplayer can support up to a hefty 24 other players for what should be pretty intense racing.

The Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition Xbox One bundle will be available from September, when the game launches. Pre-orders are being taken now at Microsoft Stores and "select retailers".

READ: Microsoft Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 Limited Edition console unveiled

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments