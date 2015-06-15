Microsoft HoloLens Minecraft shown off with stunning augmented reality 3D at E3 2015 (video)

Microsoft has shown off a new demo of its augmented reality headset HoloLens, playing Minecraft. The demo took place on stage at the Microsoft keynote from the E3 2015 press conference.

The Minecraft demo showed a player interacting with normal Minecraft on a virtual screen. Then with a simple voice command the world was created on a table in 3D. This allows the headset wearer to interact with Minecraft in 3D using their hands and voice.

You'll be able to pinch and move the world like some sort of tech God. You can even use verbal commands. In the demo the person wearning the headset simply said they wanted to follow another player, who was playing on a tablet, and the world zoomed and followed that player.

There was even a moment where the person leaned forward and was able to see inside buildings. It should make playing Minecraft more fluid and natural than ever before.

Microsoft HoloLens is expected to play a big part at this year's E3 as augmented reality gaming become something that could be a very real way to game soon. Here's hoping HoloLens will be affordable enough for anyone to own with their console.

