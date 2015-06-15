Microsoft's new Elite Controller for Xbox One is fully customisable, has swappable parts

Microsoft is currently holding a media event at E3, where it has unveiled new trailers and other things, such as a fresh Xbox gamepad.

The most unique thing about the controller, which is called Elite, is that it gives gamers more customisatbility. In a trailer, the company explained how gamers will be able to swap components and buttons and even the d-pad on the device as they wish. They can also remap buttons.

The Elite controller is compatible with not only Xbox One but also Windows 10. It is not to be confused with the new Xbox One controller that was recently announced. Apart from swappable components and remapping capabilities, there's another nifty feature called hair-trigger lock, which looks like it'll allow gamers to adjust trigger and thumbstick sensitivity.

The controller is expected to launch alongside an app that gamers need in order to make different controller adjustments (all of which will be saved to the controller's firmware). The app should support up to 255 custom button setups.

As for the controller's pricing, Microsoft likely won't confirm anything at E3. All we know so far is that it should release "by the end of this year".

Pocket-lint is live at E3, so check out our hub for all the latest and breaking news.