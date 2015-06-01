Rise of the Tomb Raider trailer shows that the E3 2015 Xbox media event will be the place to be

Microsoft couldn't have believed its luck when Sony announced a delay to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The PS4 homegrown exclusive was to come out at the end of 2015, to go head-to-head with similar action-adventure title Rise of the Tomb Raider, but now won't surface until early next year instead.

That leaves Rise as the only major game in that genre to be available before Christmas. And as it is an Xbox exclusive title (for a whole year, it is thought), the Xbox team could not have been happier.

That's one of the reasons why it has released a teaser trailer for Lara Croft's new outing, proudly proclaiming that its full gameplay debut will occur during the Xbox Media Event on the Monday before E3 starts for real.

And if the gameplay graphics are even just half the quality of the sequences in the trailer, we are surely in for a treat.

This year's E3 promises to be one of the best for years when it comes to the games themselves. Now that developers are starting to get the hang of the current generation of consoles, namely the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, we are seeing some great titles emerge that wouldn't have been possible on the previous generation machines.

