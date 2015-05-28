New official Xbox One controller expected for E3 2015

Microsoft is set to unveil a new version of the Xbox One controller at next month's E3 videogames conference in LA, maybe even sooner.

An update to its support page on Xbox.com shows a controller diagram with a new 3.5mm headphone jack at the base of the pad. Currently, it only sports an expansion port in that location and compatible headsets need to plug into the controller using an adapter.

The site also states that only controllers released after "June 2015" will feature the new port, suggesting that it will make its debut at E3 at the latest.

There are no other changes listed as yet, but Eurogamer suggests that a feature fans would like to see is for the new version to come with a rechargeable battery as standard, instead of having to buy the optional Play and Charge kit.

However, considering how much Microsoft makes on selling add-ons like that, we don't think it is likely to change its plans that much.

In terms of design - at least where the support diagram is concerned - the controller looks to be the same shape and size.

Pocket-lint will be at E3 2015 in force from 14 June so will bring you all the news, previews and interviews live from the show.