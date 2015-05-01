Xbox One to get 'thousands' of apps when Windows 10 arrives

Like all Microsoft devices, Xbox One will eventually be based on a Windows 10 architecture, not only bringing in line with Windows smartphones, tablets, PCs and Microsoft's own HoloLens augmented reality headset, but also giving console owners something they have never been treated to before; "thousands" of apps.

Pocket-lint was told during a briefing at Microsoft's Build 2015 developers conference in San Francisco that once Xbox One switches to Windows 10, it will gain access to the Windows Store and all of the compatible apps that are available. In addition, if you purchase a Windows 10 app for the console, you will also be use it across your other Windows 10 devices, be that tablet, laptop or smartphone.

We were also told that the general Xbox One experience could change, maybe not on the game side, but the app hubs and apps themselves could end up as varied and customised as they are on phones or PCs currently.

That hasn't been confirmed yet however, and the Microsoft spokesperson we chatted to is not privy to such discussions. Nor has he seen any of the user interfaces. He did tell us though that the Xbox One version of Windows 10 is not expected to arrive until "much later". The PC operating system is tipped for release in the summer.

Another benefit of adding Xbox One to Microsoft's unified platform vision is that developers can write games for Windows 10 and they will potentially work across devices, we were told. Presumably they would scale or use different control methods depending on the device parameters, but that was unconfirmed.