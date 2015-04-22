Microsoft's Wireless Display app for Xbox One brings support for Miracast streaming

As part of the Xbox One's monthly updates, Microsoft is giving its console support for Miracast.

Although Xbox One has been able to stream files from Windows PCs, the inclusion of Miracast support - thanks to a new Wireless Display app - will enable the console to screen mirror from other devices, including Android phones, Windows phones, and Windows PCs. The app will also let you cast (or project) photos and non-protected videos stored on your phone to your Xbox One.

Miracast is an industry-wide standard that allows a mobile device, for instance, to discover and connect to another device, such as a computer display, in order to mirror the contents of its screen to the computer display. It lets you duplicate whatever you see on the screen of one device onto a different device's display - without needing a HDMI cable or network connection.

Miracast is supported in a wide range of televisions, sticks, dongles, and set-top boxes, and now support will be enabled for Xbox One preview members sometime this month. Some of the other standout changes in the May update include voice messaging (for sending and receiving voice messages from the Messages app) and the ability to power on and off from the SmartGlass app.

Microsoft has detailed all the features it plans to roll out, which you can read all about here. You can also watch the video above for more details.