Game of Thrones' premiere coming to Xbox Live this week at no extra cost

Game of Thrones' season five premiere episode will soon be available to watch on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and it you won't need to pay up or subscribe to a new service to watch it.

According to an Xbox Wire post, Xbox Live subscribers will get to watch the episode starting on 16 April. Apart from the episode itself, Microsoft said Xbox and HBO have partnered up to offer a variety of Game of Thrones content and experiences, all of which will be available this week when you sign into Xbox Live.

"Preview Season 5 with trailers, pledge your allegiance to a house, go behind the scenes with on-set tours, and test your Westeros knowledge with trivia questions asked by Game of Thrones cast members," explained the company.

Game of Thrones is a television adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy novel series titled A Song of Ice and Fire. The show's fifth season premiered on 12 April, while the episode's trailer debuted at the Apple Watch event, alongside news that Apple TV had an exclusive streaming partnership with HBO Now.

HBO Now is HBO's new service that allows you to subscribe to the premium channel without a cable or satellite subscription. Those who sign up now will get a 30-day free trial. If you aren't a HBO Now or Xbox Live subscriber, you could alternatively watch the show through the HBO Go app.

The HBO Go app is available in the US on Xbox, Apple TV, Playstations, Roku, Android phones and tablets, etc, but it requires a cable or satellite subscription.

There's no word yet if Xbox Live subscribers outside of the US can watch the premiere episode.