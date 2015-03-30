Halo 5: Guardians new trailer reveals it will land on Xbox One this 27 October

The confirmed release date for Halo 5: Guardians has been announced by its creator 343 Industries. While that's good news the bad news is there will be a wait as it's not landing until 27 October this year.

The Halo 5 release date comes along with a trailer for the game featuring the protagonist with his new look armour. The hashtag #HuntTheTruth was also used so if you want to get more involved a trip to Twitter to follow that could be a good idea.

Halo 5: Guardians will launch on Xbox One where it will feature new elements made to take advantage of the next generation console.

The online multiplayer of Halo 5: Guardians was already available to try from 29 December to 18 January. This was for those that bought Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The multiplayer works in a four versus four format for team-based battles. There will be 11 sandboxed weapons along with 7 armour sets to customise the avatars of the gamers.

Microsoft has confirmed the Halo 5: Guardians will run at 60 frames per second plus faster match-ups and less ping thanks to dedicated servers.

It has also been confirmed that the Steven Spielberg-produced Halo TV series will be released in autumn 2015.

