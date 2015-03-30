  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Halo 5: Guardians new trailer reveals it will land on Xbox One this 27 October

|
1/15 Microsoft
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

The confirmed release date for Halo 5: Guardians has been announced by its creator 343 Industries. While that's good news the bad news is there will be a wait as it's not landing until 27 October this year.

The Halo 5 release date comes along with a trailer for the game featuring the protagonist with his new look armour. The hashtag #HuntTheTruth was also used so if you want to get more involved a trip to Twitter to follow that could be a good idea.

Halo 5: Guardians will launch on Xbox One where it will feature new elements made to take advantage of the next generation console.

The online multiplayer of Halo 5: Guardians was already available to try from 29 December to 18 January. This was for those that bought Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The multiplayer works in a four versus four format for team-based battles. There will be 11 sandboxed weapons along with 7 armour sets to customise the avatars of the gamers.

Microsoft has confirmed the Halo 5: Guardians will run at 60 frames per second plus faster match-ups and less ping thanks to dedicated servers.

It has also been confirmed that the Steven Spielberg-produced Halo TV series will be released in autumn 2015.

READ: Halo 5: Guardians release date and details revealed, coming to Xbox One in 2015

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments