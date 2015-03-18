Got music files stored in OneDrive? Xbox Music will now let you play them

If you have personal music files stored in One Drive, you can now listen to them with Xbox Music.

Microsoft just announced that One Drive has been integrated with Xbox Music, allowing access to your entire personal music collection from the Xbox Music app. All you have to do is upload your music files to your new “Music” folder in OneDrive, and then they will start to show up in your collection on Xbox Music (which includes the desktop site and the apps for Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8.1, Xbox 360, and Xbox One).

Microsoft said this new integration is completely free to take advantage of and does not require an Xbox Music Pass. It's a pay-subscription service that allows you to listen to subscription music on any Windows 8, Windows RT, Windows Phone, iOS, Android, Xbox 360, and Xbox One device. If you already own one of these passes, Microsoft will give you an extra 100GB of OneDrive storage.

People who have purchased music from various online services over the years will likely be glad to hear they can put all those music files in OneDrive and listen to them while at home on their Xbox One or on Windows devices while out and about. It's worth noting that Apple offers a similar service through iTunes Music, and so does Google with Play Music, but it's still a welcomed improvement nonetheless.

The new integration also allows you to create playlists with music that'll work across all your devices, and those of you with a Xbox Music Pass will further be able to create playlists that combine music from OneDrive as well as music from your Music Pass subscription. Microsoft is making all these new features all available to anyone in the US, UK, and over a dozen other countries starting today.

The said, Microsoft noted Windows Phone users "may need to sign up" for an Xbox Live account in order to have music from OneDrive show up in the Xbox Music app for Windows Phone 8.1. It is working on a fix to make things more ideal.