Halo fans: Master Chief motorbike helmet should arrive this July

If you're a motorcycle riding Halo fan, or know someone who is, today is a good day. Today is the day that the National Entertainment Collectibles Association has announced its Halo Spartan Armor motorbike helmet.

As you can see the planned design of the helmet is a spot-on match for Halo's Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. The best part is riding a motorbike won't be a choice between looking the part and surviving, as this helmet is DOT-approved for protection too. That means it will defend your head and face should you spend too much time focusing on the looks you're getting - and end up crashing.

The Halo Spartan Armor helmet also has the many features you'd expect from a motorcycle helmet. While the photo here isn't the final model is should look similar and come with front air intakes and rear exhaust to reduce fogging, a reflective UV protective screen and an ABS shell with matte UV-protective clear coat.

The Halo Spartan Armor helmet is due to arrive in July and will come in sizes for all wannabe Spartans including Small (55-56cm), Medium (57-58cm), Large (59-60cm) and X Large (61-62cm). While NECA has announced the helmet and all these details, including release date, it hasn't committed to a price just yet.

