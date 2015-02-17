Xbox One sale goes crazy: Sniper Elite 3, NBA Live 15 and others for less than £10

Even though we were treated to some great sales throughout January, Microsoft has reserved an even better games sale for this week, ending on 23 February. Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners can pick up some true bargains, including some big games for as much as 85 per cent off.

There are more games available in the sale for the Xbox 360, mainly thanks to a much bigger games library to choose from, but perhaps the biggest bargains are reserved for the Xbox One.

For example, you can pick up NBA Live 15, Sniper Elite 3, Lords of the Fallen, Kinect Sports Rivals and several other games for less than a tenner apiece. Stealth game Styx: Master of Shadows is only £6 when you are an Xbox Live Gold member.

Even non-Gold members get anywhere up to 75 per cent off titles.

Bigger named games are also available with healthy discounts. Pocket-lint's game of the year for 2014 Alien: Isolation is available for just £22 and Destiny, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, The Crew and Shadow of Mordor are among those in the sale too.

Xbox 360 owners can pick up their own version of Sniper Elite 3 for just £6, with plenty of other titles priced upwards from that.

You can see the whole list on xbox.com.