You'll be able to stream and play your Xbox One games on any Windows 10 PC or tablet

One of the features of the PS4 that many have cited as a reason why the console is better than the Xbox One is Remote Play, the ability to stream PlayStation 4 games to devices such as the PS Vita, PS Vita TV and Sony Xperia phones and tablets. However, Microsoft has now announced a similar technology for Xbox One owners.

All Windows 10 tablets and PCs will be able to stream Xbox One games to displays elsewhere in the home. They will be playable on any Windows 10 device through the Xbox app that comes pre-installed with the new operating system when it is released later this year.

Xbox head Phil Spencer also revealed that the Xbox One will be getting Windows 10 as its operating system later in the year, with many of the new features that PC, smartphone and tablet owners will also get.

For starters, a new version of DirectX will be available, DirectX 12, with lower power consumption than the last version - 50 per cent - better games will also become available for mobile devices.

It has also been revealed that some games will have cross platform play between Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One. The multiplayer co-op game Fable Legends, for example, will accept players from both types of devices.

Finally, game footage recording will be enabled at system level and will work with all Windows games. Just press CTRL-G and you will be able to save and share footage, just like you would on the Xbox One itself.

Windows 10 is expected to be released around summertime in mid-2015. It will be a completely free download for Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows Phone 8.1 users for an entire year after first release.

