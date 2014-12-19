Take a look inside the $70 million LA mansion Minecraft paid for, it'll blow you away

When Markus "Notch" Persson sold Minecraft developer Mojang to Microsoft for $2.5 billion (£1.6 billion) earlier this year he made a personal fortune. And why not? After all, he created a fascinating game with a community base that grows every year.

Now he's decided to splurge $70 million of his own new-found cash on a Beverly Hills mansion that is out of this world. It's the most amount of money any property in the area has gone for, and when you look inside you'll realise why.

The house has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, covers 23,000 square feet, and even has a room dedicated to candy. No, really.

There are also vodka and tequila bars, an 18-seat cinema and an 18-foot long onyx dining room table that seats 24 and had place settings that cost $3,700 each.

It is, quite simple, the home of your (well, ours anyway) dreams.

Persson himself tweeted a picture of himself relaxing in the candy area followed by the message, "All of this is so weird. I feel so lucky and out of my element, but I thought I should give it a shot."

The mansion was sold in auction by the John Aaroe Group and a video was made prior to the sale which gives us even more of a glimpse into the building and its views. You can check that out below or flick through the grabs above to see exactly what developing games can earn you.

Right, where's that folder of game ideas we had? Ah, yes, an Italian, moustachioed plumper jumps around a brightly coloured world of talking toadstools and... eh?... oh...