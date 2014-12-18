  Telltale turning its Walking Dead adventure skills to Minecraft next

Telltale Games has just announced it is developing a Minecraft-inspired game called Minecraft: Story Mode.

Telltale, which also developed the new Game of Thrones video game series, as well as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, is collaborating with the creator of Minecraft (Microsoft-owned Mojang) on the upcoming game. Both companies have described it as a "narrative-driven video game" about Microsoft, and it will be released episodically beginning in 2015 for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

"Set in the world of Minecraft, the series will feature an original story, driven by player choice. It will not be an add-on for Minecraft, but rather a separate stand-alone product", explained Telltale in a blog post. "Telltale's game series will mix new characters with familiar themes, in an entirely original Minecraft experience, inspired by the Minecraft community and the game that continues to inspire a generation."

Not much else has been revealed about the game, but it's clear that Microsoft is intent on getting the most of its acquisition. Early this year, for instance, it was widely reported that a Minecraft film was in the works at Warner Bros studio, with Night At The Museum's Shawn Levy signed on as a director. Levy, however, recently confirmed he left the project.

