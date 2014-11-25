Minecraft Star Wars DLC skin pack now out for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Microsoft has teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm to launch a downloadable Star Wars Classic Skin Pack for Minecraft.

The Star Wars-themed pack is of course only available to Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles and features a collection of 55 skins from Episode IV through Episode VI. With the pack, you can play as your favourite Star Wars characters, including Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and you'll essentially have the building blocks necessary to recreate the iconic sci-fi opera in a Minecraft setting.

A Star Wars-themed pack for Microsoft demonstrates two things: first, that Microsoft has the marketing power to score big licensing deals such as Star Wars for its Minecraft franchise, and second, by making the Star Wars-themed pack exclusive to Xbox One and Xbox 360, Microsoft is able to attract a wider audience of gamers and thus fully reap the advantages of having acquired Minecraft.

The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack costs $2.99, starting today. Check out Microsoft's blog post for more information about what the DLC pack includes. You can also browse the gallery below to see screenshots.