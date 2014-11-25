Minecraft Star Wars DLC skin pack now out for Xbox One and Xbox 360
Microsoft has teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm to launch a downloadable Star Wars Classic Skin Pack for Minecraft.
The Star Wars-themed pack is of course only available to Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles and features a collection of 55 skins from Episode IV through Episode VI. With the pack, you can play as your favourite Star Wars characters, including Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and you'll essentially have the building blocks necessary to recreate the iconic sci-fi opera in a Minecraft setting.
A Star Wars-themed pack for Microsoft demonstrates two things: first, that Microsoft has the marketing power to score big licensing deals such as Star Wars for its Minecraft franchise, and second, by making the Star Wars-themed pack exclusive to Xbox One and Xbox 360, Microsoft is able to attract a wider audience of gamers and thus fully reap the advantages of having acquired Minecraft.
READ: Microsoft is buying Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion
The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack costs $2.99, starting today. Check out Microsoft's blog post for more information about what the DLC pack includes. You can also browse the gallery below to see screenshots.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments