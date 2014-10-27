Xbox One owners will soon be able to order pizza without leaving the couch

Domino's is soon to release an app for the Xbox One that will enable you to order a pizza without leaving your sofa.

A deal between Microsoft and Domino's is expected to be officially announced in November which will result in a free app being made available on the console soon after. It will be compatible with voice and gesture control for Xbox One owners with a Kinect sensor, with create-your-own-pizza features have their own hand motions.

It is understood that the app will also have similar functionality to those for other devices, such as the iPad, iPhone and Android. It will find your nearest Domino's takeaway using a postcode and once the pizzas have been ordered, their progress will be displayed in real time, from the making to the delivery.

It's not the first time that pizza ordering has been available through a console, Pizza Hut had a similar deal with Microsoft in the US for the Xbox 360, but it will be the first for the UK.

The Xbox One has seen several new apps launched over the last couple of months, including Plex, Vine and Now TV. Microsoft's intention for its console to be the entertainment hub of a household is therefore closer to realisation than when it was launched at the end of last year.

