You’ll have to wait until 2015 for Xbox One screenshot feature

Even though Microsoft has been prolific in updating the basic system experience of the Xbox One, with monthly firmware releases adding multiple new features each time, one of the more basic wants from the community is taking a little longer than originally anticipated. Taking screengrabs in-game is trickier to implement than thought.

It has been a feature on PS4 since both consoles were launched a year ago but the Xbox One is currently only able to capture video, not stills. Earlier this month Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed that the feature was incoming, but has now admitted that it won't be this year.

The November update details were announced at the beginning of the week, but the ability to take screengrabs was not included. Spencer claims that's because the task is complicated.

"It's a little more technically challenging than I thought," Spencer told IGN.

"Two weeks ago, they think they've found a good solution for screenshots. They're working on it. They know people want it. The team has a path to getting it done, and now it's just prioritising."

That means the feature has slipped until 2015.

"As we come back into the new year, we'll see new stuff, and screenshots is on the list," he added.

Sony plans to introduce a major update, Firmware 2.0, to its new-gen PS4 console soon too.