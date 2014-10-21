Xbox One November update detailed: Customisation, Twitter and live TV trending

Microsoft has detailed the new features coming to the Xbox One in November, which have already begun to roll out for those on the Xbox One Preview Programme.

One of the major new additions will be the ability to customise the background of your homescreen. You will be able to set achievement art as your background image once awarded and an update to the Media Player application will allow you to grab any photo from your library, either streamed remotely or from an attached USB stick or hard drive, and use that instead.

Gamer profile options will include sharing of location and bio as part of the profile and select showcase items that will be displayed when other users view your profile on an Xbox One. These can include up to six game clips or achievements.

Twitter integration will also be a huge inclusion in the November update. You will be able to share game clips to your Twitter account and, initially in the US, you will be able to see what live TV shows are trending on Twitter in the OneGuide.

Other live TV trending features will be added, including a new tab in OneGuide that shows the top 20 most watched TV shows. It is also updated by the minute so you can then head over to that show immediately.

For users outside the US, this will be Xbox TV centric only at first, showing the shows that are popular with Xbox One owners. American owners will get Twitter trending as default, with Xbox trending stats secondary.

The MiniGuide will also show tweets for live TV shows in real time. It will also show recents and favourites, which weren't available before, and can be voice activated by saying "Xbox select MiniGuide" while watching TV.

There are other improvements to the store, SmartGlass and Internet Explorer with further details available on Xbox Wire. Preview Programme members will also see a couple of small changes to the Preview dashboard app.