Halo: The Master Chief Collection will need a 20GB day one patch for multiplayer

The release version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which went gold today and will be in shops in the UK on 11 November, will take that little bit longer before you can play it as it will require a day one patch that weighs in at 20GB.

Dan Ayoub from developer 343 Industries claims that this is because the collection, which features updated versions of the first four Halo games, access to the Halo: Nightfall TV series and the Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta, is so huge it can't all fit on one Blu-ray disc. The disc has capacity for 45GB so some multiplayer aspects for the four reworked titles cannot be included.

"From the start, our philosophy has been to give Halo fans the best possible experience and not compromise the quality or features of the collection. The result is that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will take up almost all of the usable space of a single Blu-ray, and we will also issue a content update at launch that is estimated to be 20GB," he said on Halo Waypoint.

Thankfully, you will still be able to play through each game's campaign mode while the multiplayer aspects are downloading, so the game will be accessible.

The patch will also contain optimisation features that were unable to be completed before the final edition was submitted for gold mastering.

There will be one thing missing though, even on launch day. Spartan Ops, the episodic co-op experience from Halo 4, will not release until December. However, all ten episodes will launch at the same time.