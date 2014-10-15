  Xbox One Assassin's Creed bundle comes with not one but two games

A special edition Xbox One bundle for Assassin's Creed will be available from 4 November in the UK, 2 November in the US.

But unlike many of the bundles that will be on offer on the build up to Christmas, the Xbox One Assassin's Creed bundle contains two games, the latest and the previous pirate-flavoured slice of next-gen action, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Assassin's Creed Unity takes the series in a new direction, featuring the backdrop of the French Revolution and multiplayer co-op gameplay for the first time. Up to four assassin's can join forces as a team for co-op missions in the huge open world game. Plus, there are role-playing elements in that you can style your own main assassin to play to your own strengths through skill points and talents awarded through clothing and weaponry.

Strangely though, its prospective release date is after the bundle will hit stores, so you might have to wait a little while to download the latest game - playing the previous one in the meantime.

The Xbox One bundle comes in two forms, with and without Kinect for £349.99 and £399.99 respectively. There will also be bundle editions for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Sunset Overdrive, with the latter coming with an all-white Xbox One.

A standard edition version of the console, without a game, now retails for £329.99.

