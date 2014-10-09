  Xbox One to get screenshots, themes, and backgrounds for custom dashboard

Xbox has confirmed it is working on new features that will allow Xbox One owners to take in-game screenshots and customise their console's dashboard.

During an interview with the Inner Circle podcast, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announced not only that in-game screenshots and dashboard customisation is on the way but that themes and background pics are in development as well. The news should excited gamers who have been waiting for UI additions.

"I'll announce it here. I was told themes and background pics are something that we are working on and screenshots - I know people beat me up on screenshots - things that we're working on," he said. "The team's done a great job with the monthly updates. Some things are just a prioritization or time and development."

Spencer continued: "But I know some people like to customise the look of their dash. And I think both themes, backgrounds, and screenshots are things that I know people want. We're going to deliver them. I can't give you a when yet but people should know they are in development."

The new UI and dashboard changes will likely roll out in a monthly update. Microsoft regularly issues monthly updates to its console, packed with new features. Some of the more notable features have included a new media player and support for an external hard drive.

Watch the video above to hear Spencer's announcement for yourself.