  Plex for Xbox One and Xbox 360 announced, stream your video and music files beautifully

Plex, the media streamer server and client platform, has announced a version of its application for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

The next-generation console version of the media hub will be available from tomorrow - Tuesday, 7 October - while the Xbox 360 app will follow in the "coming weeks".

Plex is a much-loved media streaming service among Roku owners and those with a number of other devices. Once a Plex server is set up on a Mac or PC, it uses the computer hardware to convert files before sending them to the receiving device, meaning it is capable of playing any video or music format.

Some network storage solutions are also Plex compatible, so you can cut the computer out of the equation entirely and have files streamed directly.

The Plex Media Server also organises your file library and collates artwork, content ratings, plot summaries and more automatically so it is all available for devices with Plex apps, including the Xboxes.

The gaming platforms also benefit from an updated design that puts the media artwork centre stage. New discovery features are being trialled for the first time on the apps and Kinect functionality has been added, unique to the Xbox consoles, such as gesture and voice control.

"Plex for Xbox is an exciting milestone in our continued effort to help people enjoy their personal

media, wherever they happen to keep it, on all of their screens." says Scott Olechowski, chief product

officer and Plex co-founder.

"It also happens to be the platform most requested by Plex enthusiasts, and we have worked hard to design an experience that will delight them and Xbox fans alike."

Plex for Xbox One will be free to Plex Pass premium subscribers. Both Plex for Xbox One and Xbox 360 will also be made available to console owners for a fixed fee in the future.