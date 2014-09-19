Play FIFA 15 now ahead of next week’s release, as long as you own an Xbox One

The full version of FIFA 15 is available to play now if you have an Xbox One and are willing to purchase at least a month's subscription to EA Access.

Electronic Arts caused some fuss when it decided to launch its own game subscription service, not least because Sony claimed it wasn't good value for money, but FIFA fans won't mind, they'll get to play the final release version of the latest game on the next-gen Xbox One a week ahead of its official launch.

One word of warning though, you only get six hours worth of play in total as part of the Play First scheme. Those six hours can be stopped and started again, being accumulative, so you can sleep and leave the console at times. Just make sure you fully quit the game each time as just leaving it running in the background might count towards your overall play time.

EA has also revealed that should you decide to buy the game when your time is up, your progress will continue - great for Career or Ultimate Team - but we're not sure at present whether your save game, etc, will still work if you buy the disc version (as in a pre-order) and load that up.

At least it gives you ideal opportunity to try out all aspects of the game ahead of your chums. Especially the PS4-owning ones.

EA Access is available only on Xbox One and costs £3.99 a month or £19.99 for a yearly subscription. It is available to download through the Xbox One app menu.

