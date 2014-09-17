  PC owners to finally get Xbox One controller for Windows in November

Microsoft has finally unveiled an Xbox One Controller for PC use after many months of requests from gamers who would rather play using their Windows machines than a next-generation console.

The Xbox One Controller + Cable for Windows will be available from November and will be compatible for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Microsoft claims that it is the "best PC controller" the company has ever produced, citing the fact that it is the culmination of over 200 prototypes on its Xbox Wire blog site.

It will require a cabled connection, through the USB port of a PC. Plus, if you own an Xbox One as well, you can use it as a wired or wireless controller for your console too.

The controller will be available online on the Microsoft Store and in major retailers. At present it is only listed on the US version of the Microsoft Store for pre-order, but it's likely to be available in the UK in time for Christmas too.

The US model is priced at $59.95 (around £36), which is the same as the current Xbox 360 Wireless Controller for Windows. Microsoft states that you will need 150MB of hard drive space to install the software that goes with it, plus a minimum of a 300MHz processor and 128MB of RAM. However, we've got a toaster with a higher spec than that. Probably.