  Sky News arrives on Xbox Live via Xbox 360, not Xbox One

Sky has announced that its 24-hour news service, Sky News, will be available on Xbox Live through the Xbox 360.

Sky already offers its news service on Apple TV, Roku and Livestation. It's now expanding the platforms where it can be reached to Microsoft's Xbox 360. Sky has said there is no Xbox One version at this stage: "We are specifically looking at developing Sky News for Xbox One and are continually looking at other connected devices in the market but don’t have any firm dates yet."

The Sky News app will appear on Xbox Live for Xbox 360 users both in the UK and in the US. The Sky News icon will appear on the homepage and can be clicked into for 24-hour news coverage. Not only does the Sky News app offer a live feed but it will also have a selection of on demand stories that update throughout the day in the video on demand library.

The move is an attempt by Sky to get more viewers in the US where it's less accessible than in its UK home.

Andrew Hawken, head of Sky News Digital, said, "Sky News is consistently exploring opportunities to expand our global reach. Making Sky News available on Xbox was an ideal way to achieve this. With a growing US footprint of a million users and a US news team, we’re thrilled that our coverage will be showcased to millions of Xbox customers."

