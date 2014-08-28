  Doctor Who Minecraft official, now all we need is Kim Kardashian Loom Bands and we'll win the 'net

The Twelfth Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi, started his journeys in the blue box last weekend to critical aplomb and it seems we can all rest easy now, the UK's biggest science fiction franchise is in great hands.

That said, the BBC is taking no chances. It is ensuring that we are so Doctor Who-ified that we need to visit real doctors - the one's that can't travel through time and are more than likely to use a finger than a Sonic Screwdriver, if you know what we mean? And as part of its Who-ification of things we also hold dear and true, it has partnered with Mojang and Microsoft to bring Doctor Who skinpacks to Minecraft for the Xbox 360.

There will be at least two packs, containing skins for six Doctors in each. The Twelfth Doctor will appear in the first along with five others who have played the Time Lord. In addition, some of the more famous enemies will be included, with the Daleks also in pack one.

More packs will be introduced as time passes, with the first available for download in September priced £1.99 ($2.99).

"We’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to bring Doctor Who content to our loyal fans. Working collaboratively with Microsoft, we’ve created an exciting new product which will allow Doctor Who fans to create their own brand new adventures in the heart of the iconic world of Minecraft," said Rikesh Desai, digital entertainment and games director at BBC Worldwide.

Desai's team also oversaw the addition of Top Gear content in the Forza Motorsport franchise. And they ensured that Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry's character in Mortal Kombat had the right level of malevolence. "Finish him... with hundreds and thousands."

Okay, we made that last one up.