  Xbox One to offer try before you buy with 'Free Day Game' trials

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox One service that will allow gamers to try a game demo for a day before they decide to buy the full game.

The Free Play Day with Gold was spotted in beta by a Reddit user who noticed that Max: The Cure of Brotherhood could be unlocked as a free download.

The game was listed in the Xbox One's Games with Gold section under a label not been used before called "Free Play Day with Gold".

The initial Microsoft reaction, on Twitter, was surprise. But since then, and after some media enquiries had obviously been made, it has responded by saying that an announcement would be made "shortly".

The current Games with Gold system allows users access to two Xbox One titles to play for free each month after downloading them. This only applies to paying members of Xbox Live Gold.

It's unclear how this new "Free Play Day" will work. If it does allow full game access for 24-hours then some people would, presumably, be able to complete the game in full. Of course this depends on the type of game and, with more multiplayer games growing in popularity, it's likely that most people would want to buy the game anyway. Presumably once you've used the free day you wouldn't be able to use it again.

Expect to hear an official announcement from Microsoft on the new service soon.

