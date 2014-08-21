  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox One to offer try before you buy with 'Free Day Game' trials

|
  Xbox One to offer try before you buy with 'Free Day Game' trials
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox One service that will allow gamers to try a game demo for a day before they decide to buy the full game.

The Free Play Day with Gold was spotted in beta by a Reddit user who noticed that Max: The Cure of Brotherhood could be unlocked as a free download.

The game was listed in the Xbox One's Games with Gold section under a label not been used before called "Free Play Day with Gold".

The initial Microsoft reaction, on Twitter, was surprise. But since then, and after some media enquiries had obviously been made, it has responded by saying that an announcement would be made "shortly".

The current Games with Gold system allows users access to two Xbox One titles to play for free each month after downloading them. This only applies to paying members of Xbox Live Gold.

It's unclear how this new "Free Play Day" will work. If it does allow full game access for 24-hours then some people would, presumably, be able to complete the game in full. Of course this depends on the type of game and, with more multiplayer games growing in popularity, it's likely that most people would want to buy the game anyway. Presumably once you've used the free day you wouldn't be able to use it again.

Expect to hear an official announcement from Microsoft on the new service soon.

READ: Xbox One Games with Gold starts today, free games for Xbox Live Gold members

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments