  Xbox One's August update now rolling out, with mobile purchasing and 3D Blu-ray

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One update for August is now rolling out to consoles.

Larry Hyrb, aka Major Nelson, the head of Xbox Live, has published a video to summarise a few of the features packaged in the August Xbox One update, which includes improved social features, mobile purchasing, activity feed updates, and support for 3D Blu-ray, among other things. You can watch the video below.

Mobile purchasing is one of the most widely anticipated features, probably because a similar feature has existed for the PS4 since launch. Mobile purchasing lets you remotely buy games and content from SmartGlass or Xbox.com: "No more waiting to begin downloading when you get home - if your console is set to automatically take updates, your console will begin downloading your purchase," announced Major Nelson via a blog post published on 18 August.

Another anticipated feature is the Blu-ray player app update: it is now enabled for 3D Blu-ray functionality on the Xbox One. Microsoft has also included a refreshed activity feed with social and many sharing features. Gamers will be able to comment on content in their feed, for instance, scroll further back in time, and share game clips either publically or privately. "We’re adding new ways for you to interact with friends in the activity feed," Major Nelson explained.

"The interface will change to a single column scrolling list that is longer and includes more content. We’ll add the ability to post text to your feed, and to 'like' and comment on feed items. You can share game clips and anything else in the feed with friends either publically (to your activity feed) or privately (as an attachment to a message). You’ll also be notified when anyone likes, comments on or shares your items."

READ: Microsoft previews Xbox One August update

And finally, the update includes a low battery warning and notifications for when a friend was last online and what they played.