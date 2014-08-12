  Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta shown off at Gamescom

Microsoft has shown off the new Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta at Gamescom 2014. It has also confirmed it will be available to owners of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a next-gen bundle of all the Halo games which have been improved for 60 frames per second gaming with enhanced graphics and sound. It will also offer the Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta to its owners.

The Halo 5: Guardian multiplayer beta will be available to try from 29 Dec to 18 Jan.

The multiplayer will work in a four versus four format for team-based battles. There will be 11 sandboxed weapons along with 7 armour sets to customise the avatars of the gamers.

The beta will be working with "Fair Starts" – this is a system that ensures everyone has the same load-out on both sides. This should make it fair allowing for the most balanced experience so the beta gives developers the most helpful feedback for amendments to the final game.

Microsoft has confirmed the Halo 5: Guardians beta will run at 60 frames per second plus faster match-ups and less ping thanks to dedicated servers.

Certain things in the beta can be unlocked which can be carried forward into the full Halo 5: Guardians game. The trailer at the Gamescom 2014 show did mention Oni suggesting there could also be cross-title offers hidden in there.

The Halo 5: Guardians beta will be available in Halo: The Master Chief Collection which is out for Christmas 2014.

