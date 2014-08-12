Microsoft announces FIFA 15 and COD: Advanced Warfare Xbox One bundles, plus Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusive

At the Gamescom 2014 event Microsoft has just announced that Xbox One will be receiving some exclusive new content and gaming packages.

First up Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare will be available on Xbox One in a bundle priced at £430 out this November. This will include the game, a specially designed 1TB console and a headset – but no Kinect for the price. Double the storage probably makes up for that for most users anyway.

Also Activision announced that gamers who pre-order Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare early will be able to play it early. They will also receive exclusive content when it arrives on 3 November.

Microsoft will also offer a FIFA 15 Xbox One bundle when that becomes available in Europe on 25 September. This will be prices at £350 and will also arrive without a Kinect – hence the money saving.

Sunset Overdrive also comes in a bundle with a white Xbox One and gaming exclusives for £350.

The other major announcement was that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be arriving in time for Christmas 2015 and will, always, be an Xbox One exclusive. The title won't make it to PS4 at a later date. But with Uncharted 4 as PlayStation's equivalent of Tomb Raider this make be an astute move by Microsoft and Tomb Raider's creators to offer competition.

