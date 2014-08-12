  Xbox Gamescom 2014 Media Briefing livestream, here's how to watch it

Microsoft is to hold its Gamescom 2014 Media Briefing at 1pm UK time today (2pm CET, 8am EDT, 5am PDT) and it will be showing all its Xbox One and Xbox 360 wares on a livestream from the event. However, it will only be available on the company's own devices and services, so here's how to ensure you get to see all the action.

You can watch the press conference itself on your Xbox One or Xbox 360 through a link on the dashboard of both consoles. In addition, there will be an Aftershow stream, presenting a more in-depth look at the games at Gamescom this year, hosted by Major Nelson and AceyBongos.

You can also watch the stream live on a Windows Phone handset, or if you're stuck at a computer, it will be shown on xbox.com.

As for big titles, we expect to see more on Fable Legends, Forza Horizon 2 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Sunset Overdrive is close to release, so there will undoubtedly be more on that too.

Hopefully though, the big reveal will be gameplay footage of Quantum Break. And you might just see more on the all-white Xbox One and its plans for European release.

Bring it on.