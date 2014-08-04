  White Xbox One bundle with Sunset Overdrive expected this autumn

Microsoft will soon let you play a game called Sunset Overdrive...on a white Xbox One.

According to gaming website Polygon, Microsoft announced at a press event last week that it would combine Sunset Overdrive, an open-world action title from developer firm Insomniac Games, with a white Xbox One this autumn. More specifically, the bundle will reportedly launch on 28 October. Microsoft has not confirmed pricing or an exact release date however.

The white Xbox One bundle will mark the first time Microsoft has made a white Xbox One available to the public. Although Microsoft released the limited-edition console for employees only in November, when asked on Reddit last year if consumers would ever see a white variant of the Xbox One for the public, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb answered: "Maybe waaaay in the future".

It looks like "the future" meant just one year later.

Polygon also claimed Microsoft will launch a new Madden NFL 15 bundle available on 26 August, and Microsoft has just confirmed that report. Priced at $399, the bundle will include a standard black console without Kinect as well as a download code for Madden NFL 15. The Madden NFL 15-Xbox One bundle will even include a token for three Madden NFL Ultimate Team Pro Packs.

And finally, for those of you who want to know more about the upcoming Sunset Overdrive title that Microsoft is publishing, check out the game trailer below. It's a third-person shooter set in a distopian world controlled by a corporation known as FizzCo.